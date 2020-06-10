“What we saw was torture,” civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said. “What we saw on that video was inhumane. What we saw on that video was evil.”
Crump then quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
“And so America, we proclaim, as we memorialize George Floyd — do not cooperate with evil,” he continued. “Protest against evil. Join the young people in the streets protesting against the evil, the inhumane, the torture that they witnessed on that video. We cannot cooperate with evil. We cannot cooperate with injustice. We cannot cooperate with torture, because George Floyd deserved better than that.”
That was a quote from an article by Dylan Stableford, senior writer for Yahoo News, regarding the first of several funerals, memorials and other gatherings focused on the life and death of George Floyd. It has been a revelation and has further deepened and sharpened the divide that exists and has existed in this nation for generations.
I will not rehash the uncountable numbers of other "George Floyds," known and unknown; I will mention a few names though — Emmett Till, Philando Castile, Walter Scott and Ahmaud Arbery. I could look up many more, and to counter that, someone with different views could probably name several law enforcement officers who were brutally executed for no other reason than they were wearing a uniform.
My point is this: we must address this issue, and it gets to be now. It gets to be more than dialogue and epithets; it gets to be real, outside the box solutions that can be implemented incrementally, noted factually and based in love and reconciliation. Healing must start immediately or this nation better get ready for a whole lot worse than the tip of this racial iceberg we've witnessed lately. Please do what you can to effect meaningful change in your own circle of influence. It can be a taboo subject no longer.
Warren Rabe, Bear Valley Springs