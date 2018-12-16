Occasionally ad hominem attacks appear in letters to the editor. Just what is an ad hominem?
The definition of ad hominem from the Merriam Webster dictionary:
1. Appealing to feelings or prejudices rather than intellect.
2. Marked by or being an attack on an opponent's character rather than by an answer to the contentions made.
When an ad hominem is used in an argument it is prima facie evidence that the person using it is arguing from a weak position.
For example, when a letter starts with an ad hominem (e.g. "bleeding hearts") the rest of the letter can remain unread, knowing it is argued from a weak, and possibly unexamined emotional, position.
David Keranen, Bakersfield