To the lady with the white trash bag at Riverwalk Park on April 22, thank you for going out of your way today and picking up all the leftover Easter festivities that littered the grounds. Your good deed did no go unnoticed! And while I wanted to go up to you personally, shake your hand and thank you, my small but mighty pup was dragging me towards a half eaten hot dog on the ground a few strides in the opposite direction.
Your actions today spoke louder than words, and there needs to be more people like you on this one Earth we live on. Thank you again.
Jolie Brouttier, Bakersfield