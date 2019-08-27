I just finished reading the article about the Homeless Collaborative ("City and county team up with Homeless Collaborative to form nonprofit to take on rising crisis," Aug. 28). Terms like mitigation, “crisis of epic proportions,” new nonprofit agency, funded by the city and the county, $500,000 cost, the one and only goal will be to reduce homelessness stood out to me. This, followed by, hope, formula, “None of us have all of the answers,” no concrete plans established, new ideas, “do things differently,” new executive board, new director, office, new staff, new funding and details about the nonprofit’s activities have not been fully worked out.
Not one single dollar of the above will do anything to remove the street people. The taxpayers are already paying for city and county governments that need to enforce vagrancy laws that remove wayward people from living anyplace that they want. Our town has plenty of vacant business buildings, with bathrooms and stock yards that should be reinforced with fencing to secure these people with a place to temporarily live. The churches and charities that currently feed the poor can take their meals to the centers, and the city with all of its new tax revenue can hire staff for the centers. The government must work with local businesses to secure housing (lease, rent or have low cost or donated buildings). This would be the most humane and cost effective action that can be done to shelter these unfortunate pilgrims. The vagrants who resist our accommodations must then bused to the Capitol in Sacramento to be “cared for” by those “in charge."
Bill Curtis, Bakersfield