I have been on this earth a very long time and I have never seen anything like what we have been experiencing since 2016.
We had an election, Trump was voted into office and he should have had his time. If he wasn’t liked, he could be voted out of office.
That is the way it should go.
However, Democrats didn’t like that they lost, so they raised their heads like a roaring lion. They didn’t get their way, so childish behavior set in.
First the impeachment, fighting Trump on everything he tried to do, protests and riots causing material and physical damage and the burning of people’s businesses. Yes, I know Black Lives Matter was part of this, but it is all connected.
I firmly believe no matter if it was Trump or some other Republican who won, the Democrats would have acted the same. They have an agenda and we are supposed to abide by it.
Is this setting a precedence? Are all future elections going to be the same? Are Republicans wasting their time having a candidate?
Are people just supposed to let the Democrats have their say so? Why is it so hard for them to believe others have a right to vote into office the person they want?
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield