I live in the Kern River Valley. I am a fan of Facebook. The current statistics of Kern County coronavirus tests are posted daily on two local Facebook pages. These posts provide very informative but incomplete information due to the large size of the five areas. People constantly comment that they want to know the exact location of the people who had positive test results so they will know to be more careful.
I have a suggestion for everyone: act as if someone living very close to you has tested positive. Quarantine yourself at home and only go out if absolutely necessary (groceries are necessities); practice personal safety by staying several feet away from others if you do go out (this is called distancing and six feet is the suggested distance); wear some type of protective mask over your nose and mouth; and cough or sneeze into your elbow (the virus could spread as far as 27 feet).
If we all do our part, we can halt the spread of this horrible virus.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella