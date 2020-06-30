I have been watching with amusement the silly little entitled millennials having their hissy fits in some of our country's beautiful cities. Acting like the petulant children they are by stomping their feet and holding their breath until they turn blue (they learned well from the Dems in Congress these last four years).
These violent, rioting individuals are demanding so much! Get rid of police. Get rid of prisons. Let us destroy property and give us free college and so on.
Remarkably, the one glaring omission from their demand list: a job.
Why don’t they try it sometime? They surely would not have all this free time to be camping out, whining and screaming with their ingenuine angst. Come back to reality and act like the adult you are supposed to be.
Rhonda Davis, Bakersfield