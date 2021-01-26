When I saw the headline in Thursday's Californian — "A call for unity" — the first thing that jumped into my mind was, "I wonder what they mean by unity?" Do they mean united? If I remember what l know about history, the country has never been united in the sense that they agree on everything. The Constitution wasn't written by a bunch of men who agreed on what it should say. There was a lot of disagreement about what it should say and how it should be said.
Today, there is a lot of disagreement about a myriad of subjects. These disagreements are the reason why we have two major political parties and why there are a lot of citizens, like myself, who are independents because they don't like either party. There was a time when the two parties could work together on things they were in agreement about and discuss their differences in a civil manner. Those days are gone forever I'm afraid. Civility and tolerance do not exist today. The attitude of both parties is my way or the highway.
I'm afraid the present administration intends to achieve what it conceives unity to be by coercion if necessary.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield