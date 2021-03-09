Our prior administation:
1. Policy and agenda was to put the U.S. first, protect and keep us safe, fair trade and he wanted us to be less dependent on foreign oil so he implemented the Keystone Pipeline, which was estimated to create more than 11,000 new jobs.
2. He wanted to preserve and protect our sovereignty by constructing/building the border wall to keep the drug cartel and illegal immigrants from entering whenever they wanted to, instead of coming in legally.
3. He was transparent when signing executive orders.
4. He was concerned about the environment/climate, but not to the extreme as to implement the Green New Deal.
5. Lastly, he was a proponent for your Second Amendment, the right to own, carry and bear arms.
Our new administration:
1. The first order of business was to shut down the Keystone Pipeline, losing thousands of jobs.
2. The border will soon be open to allow the drug cartel and illegal immigrants to pour into the U.S. and also receive benefits, and eventually be made citizens and groomed for votes.
3. To date, more than 50 executive actions have been signed, do you know what these were for?
4. Also, the new administration's agenda is climate change and the Green New Deal, which will cost Americans millions of dollars.
5. Lastly, I believe the new administration is coming for your guns. Sometimes history repeats itself, as I remember years ago of another leader who took guns away.
You be the judge on accomplishments and comparisons.
— G. L. Bush, Bakersfield