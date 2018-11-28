A recent letter writer wrote that poor forest management was to blame for the Camp Fire, not global warming, and that global warming was not manmade and may not even exist ("Letter to the Editor: Poor forest management or global warming deniers?" Nov 23).
They are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. They claimed Gov. Brown won’t allow dead trees to be taken down. In fact, Brown issued an emergency declaration in 2015 that led to the Tree Mortality Task Force, a consortium including county, state, private and federal partners to find the most dangerous areas of dead trees and remove them. They’ve removed over 1,300,000 so far.
They mention spring runoff and snail darters. Snail darters are not important, but they tell about the health of the delta, which is important. If we don’t send enough water to the sea, the sea will come into the delta, with horrible results for the farmers there.
They mentioned Brown’s veto of SB 1463, which ordered studies of the most dangerous overhead electrical lines. Brown said CalFire and the PUC were already doing that, and SB 1463 would only slow things down.
The writer cites a reduction in per capita CO2 emissions in the US, to the lowest since 1950. In 1950, the population was 151 million, and now 325 million. Total carbon emissions were 2,382 million metric tons in 1950; more than twice as much, 5,144 million metric tons, in 2017. It’s nice to reduce the amount per person, but it’s the total that is causing real, man-made global warming.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield