We have now been enlightened by three opioid-dependent people about the urgent necessity to resist medical, pharmaceutical and legislative control of the drug epidemic in America. All were introduced to opioid therapy for arguably legitimate reasons and now deeply entrenched in the desperate need for drugs to maintain “quality of life.” When do we start recognizing the culpability of those who abuse Rx drugs? And when do we stop glorifying the Michael Jacksons and other high-profile celebrities whose lives have been lost to addiction?
I am no stranger to chronic pain syndrome or the havoc that drug dependency wreaks in the lives of those addicted and the people who care about them. I am a health care professional of many years standing. I appreciate, understand and support short-term use of pain medication for acute, seriously debilitating and terminal health care issues. I also know that the legal drug affair in America — alcohol, tobacco products, Rx drugs and now marijuana — is responsible for more mortality, morbidity and derailment of lives, families and relationships than all the “street drugs” combined. Now we have so many people and entities acknowledging, addressing and attempting to reverse and reset a drug-ridden culture and the devastation it has created.
To the long-term Rx drug abuser who lives and breathes for the next dose, I implore you to take an honest look at who you are, where you are and how you got there. Every addict out there, regardless of the drug of choice, does have a choice. Get the help you need and regain control of your life. And to the physicians, other health care providers, hospital staffs, rehab facilities, religious organizations, support groups and all who are diligently working to create a healthier world, thank you for your efforts and God bless.
Mary K. Stanley, Bakersfield