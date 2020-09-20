With respect to the article concerning Rudy Salas' efforts to reclassify public safety dispatchers as first responders, I believe this has been long overdue ("Local assemblyman plays key role in reclassifying public safety dispatchers as first responders," Sept. 14). As stated in the article, public safety dispatchers endure intensive training to be able to assist people in an array of situations. Take the California fires for an example, the coordinating efforts of the dispatchers should be recognized as they are the first to hear the call for help and immediately send the appropriate assistance their way. With the help and support demonstrated by Rudy Salas and his office, Assembly Bill 1945 was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Other states should follow suit in reclassifying public safety dispatchers because their job is much more than just an "administrative" or "clerical" position as they are described by the federal government. They are the first to respond to crises, and without them, coordinating different departments to help people in dire circumstances would be that much more difficult.
Thank you to all first responders who have been working very hard to help the people of California right now.
Kylee Salinas, Bakersfield.