I would like to thank The Californian for publishing the news article about the data breach in the California pension fund (“California pension fund: Data breach affects 769,000 retired workers and beneficiaries,” The Associated Press, June 23).
As a member of that fund, I had heard nothing from them! Apparently, the breach was reported to them June 6 by one of their subcontractors. (Who knows how long it took the subcontractor to find out they had been breached.)
So it looks like nothing important was leaked, just our names, addresses and Social Security numbers. Yep, nothing important. When checking the CalPERS website, they sure want to point a finger at the subcontractor. They say they will provide us with credit monitoring for two years. (Like the information on the web will magically disappear in two years — they hired third-party wizards to make this happen, I guess.)
The big insult is they will not provide the credit monitoring now, not until you get a letter they mailed out June 22. (Three hours on hold to CalPERS to find this out.)
All CalPERS retirees are supposed to get this letter in seven to 10 days. Wow. So not counting how long it took them to find out from their subcontractor, it's three to four weeks before they do anything?
Just to make things even more fun, they are using Experian for the credit monitoring. Guess what? Experian got hacked awhile back.
As an IT person, I know these kinds of things happen mainly for three reasons: laziness, stupidity or cheapness.
— David Conaway, Bakersfield