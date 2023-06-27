I would like to thank The Californian for publishing the news article about the data breach in the California pension fund (“California pension fund: Data breach affects 769,000 retired workers and beneficiaries,” The Associated Press, June 23).

As a member of that fund, I had heard nothing from them! Apparently, the breach was reported to them June 6 by one of their subcontractors. (Who knows how long it took the subcontractor to find out they had been breached.)