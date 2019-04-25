When Fred Starrh passed away earlier this month much was written about him, but perhaps not enough ("Fred Starrh, 1929-2019: Local farmer took on local oil company, rose to national leadership," April 17).
Fred Starrh was a truly amazing man, and the citizens of Kern County will miss him. I considered him to be the Benjamin Franklin of Kern County agriculture. He invented his own farm equipment with innovations that were adopted by large scale operators. He searched for ways to improve the quality and production of his crops. He was a leader and served selflessly on many boards of directors during his long life. He served on the national level with the cotton industry, locally in education and water and statewide for ag water. But Fred had a gift: he could take the most complicated and contentious issue and debate it, cutting to the heart of the matter so it could be understood and do it with a smile on his face, and most of the time win the argument. Fred was so intelligent. In watching and listening to him over the years once he made up his mind about something he would work doggedly to convince everyone else. Fortunately, in my estimation, he was correct about 98 percent of the time. Of course the flip side of that is that he worked just as hard on the 2 percent when he was wrong. Fred loved music and the arts and he passed these traits on to his talented children. He was forever an American patriot and a Christian man. We will always miss you, Fred.
Gene A. Lundquist, Bakersfield