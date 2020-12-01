I completely disagree with F. Cooper Adamo's opinion that the Electoral College is a way to "protect from the tyranny of the majority" ("Letter to the Editor: The Electoral College is here to stay," Nov. 25).
For the last four years we have witnessed the tyranny of the minority. To make matters worse, even after losing the popular vote in this country by nearly 7 million votes, the minority, the Republican Party, attempted a coup, using the Electoral College as its tool. This was not a close election. This was the second largest win over an incumbent in history.
Due to this attempted manipulation of the results, we just came very close to a constitutional crisis, and possibly a second civil war.
The Electoral College is outdated, dangerous to democracy and must be abolished. The popular vote has been won by the Democratic Party seven out of the last eight elections. Due to the Electoral College, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton were denied the presidency, even though they easily won the vote of the majority of Americans.
Never again should we allow the minority voters to rule this country. We are a democratic republic. Fair is fair. The candidate with the most popular votes wins. Abolish the Electoral College now.
Michael Gresham, Bakersfield