We don’t cut off hands or heads. We don’t conduct trials by fire. We conduct trials by jury.
Juries require witnesses. Witnesses who know the facts about the Ukraine affair were not allowed to testify during the impeachment process. People like Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton.
The Senate voted not to have witnesses, while 75 percent of Americans said they should. That should give us pause. Congressional leaders are supposed to represent us, the people. Our democracy has been wounded. Don’t let it die.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield