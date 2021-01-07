We lost a most distinguished citizen on Sunday. John Hefner died of cancer and COVID-19 at his east Bakersfield home ("Lifelong educator and principal, John Hefner knew the names of every student on his watch," Jan. 4). He was a wonderful teacher, forward-thinking principal and energetic community volunteer.
Parents from all over Bakersfield wanted their children to be taught by John, attend the school where he was the administrator and to coach their students in academic competitions. He was very successful in his educational activities.
He was a leader in the Bakersfield Sister City Project, leading delegations to China, Japan, Korea and France. We traveled together on Sister City projects, and to Tibet on a high-speed train. He was an open-eyed traveler. His glass was always half full, and he saw the world with rose-colored glasses.
The world and Bakersfield lost an important citizen. I am sad. Although his fight with cancer was an uphill battle, if everyone around him had worn a mask, he might still be with us.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield