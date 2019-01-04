With the new year, many people have expressed hope that the Democrats and Republicans would work to find common ground to settle many of the important issues we face these days. And President Trump, despite the daily war waged against him by journalists, news agencies and virtually every liberal, socialist and Democrat person or group (the LSD factor), is doing his best to live up to the promises he made during the 2016 campaign. At a different time in our history, honest negotiation would have been possible. But in today's political climate, which is dominated by two highly utilized LSD methods, common ground and settlement are virtually impossible.
Here are the two methods I am referring to:
1. "We won - you lost - shut up!" LSDs feel that any victory in any election contest is a total mandate for them to completely take over any discussions, debates and decisions made on any topic that they feel represents their beliefs or concerns. Negotiating for a "common ground" solution? Forget it!
2. The LSD factor's definition of "Reach across the aisle?" Simple — you do it how we want it done without question or no deal — period.
Sure doesn't make for a very cooperative environment in Washington, D.C., does it? But the complainers will continue to carry the torch of unrest for everyone to see, read and hear.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield