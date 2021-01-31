In regards to Community Voices writer Robert Cleveland ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We need to shine light on the truth," Jan. 27), I would tend to agree with his general sentiment that both the right and the left tend to the hyperbolic. However, his piece makes two fundamental mistakes.
First, he states that the Democrats' first impeachment of former President Trump had something to do with Russian interference with the 2016 election. It did not. The first impeachment, at least as I understood it, had to do with President Trump threatening a foreign government (Ukraine) with withholding federally approved funds unless they opened a public inquiry into his political opponent (Biden).
Second, Cleveland makes the bold assertion that there were irregularities in the 2020 election, without citing any evidence. He has the same problem that Trump and Giuliani, et al., had. They made this argument to more than 60 judges, both federal and state, including appeal courts and both state and federal supreme courts. In every single attempt they failed to provide any evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct. Indeed, many of the judges who failed to find any evidence of fraud or widespread misconduct were recent appointees of President Trump.
So while I agree that both sides "play politics," I feel Cleveland paints with a brush a bit too wide and as a result is only lending legitimacy to the right's claims of a stolen election. If there was any proof of such, I have to believe that some bright judge would have found it.
Ned Dunphy, Bakersfield