A recent article shares rather dismal Kern County and statewide rain/snowpack totals for this winter so far, of only 43 percent and 47 percent of normal, respectively ("Kern County braces for dry year as mountain snowfall well below average," Feb. 28). Absent a "miracle March," this state may once again be facing the beginning of another extended drought, similar to the one seen recently, with corresponding state-ordered water rationing and cutbacks in allocations from the aqueduct to valley farmers.
These past two months have seen high pressure systems park off of our coast, deflecting storm systems to the Pacific Northwest, giving the states of Oregon and Washington very healthy precipitation numbers, while California has been left high and dry. Given that this weather pattern seems to repeat year after year, state leaders should meet with Oregon, Washington and federal officials to discuss a plan to construct either a large pipeline or an aqueduct, sourced from the Columbia River, to deliver surplus water to our arid state. This water project could be constructed alongside of the existing I-5 corridor from Portland to California, and terminate at and feed into the California Aqueduct in the Delta.
The project would create many long-term, well-paying jobs and would provide California a more reliable source of water. The states of Oregon and Washington would also mutually benefit from this project, in the form of monetary compensation for the water and the jobs created, not to mention the food products grown with that water that they rely on from our agricultural industry. Sounds like a win-win to me! Sacramento, are you listening?
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield