Democrats call it "a situation." Most have not visited the border or paid attention to what is really taking place with smuggling, drugs, trafficking or heaven forbid paid any attention to Fox News. What solution do they have to take care of "the situation" besides open borders and amnesty for all? Here's one:
All opposed to the wall line up at the border. Pelosi (did she accept the invitation from "angel moms" to visit the border?) and Schumer at the front. Each of those opposed take six people into their homes (if they have children with them who are not theirs you must take them too). Feed, clothe, educate (teach them English, too) and supply medical care and cellphones for two years. No government money allowed. How many takers would there be?
Dems, how about coming up with a solution that isn't just "Hate Trump"? Ever thought about trying cooperation?
Phyllis Adams, Bakersfield