A recent letter to the editor made the unattributed claim that computer models of global climate change to date are demonstrably wrong ("Letter to the Editor: Presenting the facts," May 29). In fact, the models perform very well. For example, examine the extremely good match between global temperatures over the past century or so compiled by the Berkeley Earth Group and a model based on the two important determinants of global temperature over these time scales: volcanic dust (lowers temperature) and greenhouse gases (raise temperature). These results are summarized in the final two figures at http://berkeleyearth.org/summary-of-findings/. Note that this organization is funded, in part, by the Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, a very conservative source, which attests to the objective nature of these findings.
Based on this fit and the future projections of global warmings from similar models, the Earth will indeed warm 2-5 degrees C (3.5 to 9 degrees F) by the end of this century. Whether Bakersfield follows suit is complicated by the fact that global warming is, of course, a globally averaged phenomenon, and specific locations may see a somewhat different response. Myself, I’d play the well established averages and expect significant warming for our area in the future.
Rob Negrini, Bakersfield