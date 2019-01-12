The lies are flying recklessly from Trump and his supporters. The single biggest misstatement is insisting there is a crisis at the border. Everywhere, the data shows crossings are down, just as persons being apprehended are way down. From 1.6 million in 2000 to 303,916 in 2017. This is an 82 percent drop.
Further lost in the dust of unsustainable clams by Trump is the real numbers reveal visa overstays are the real problem. In 2017, it's estimated 700,000 persons overstayed their visas. A wall will never address this largest fraction of US undocumented population. And our Rep. Kevin McCarthy does not have the backbone to correct Trump. He himself said in a speech on Aug. 15, 2018, "Half of everyone that’s here illegally (in the U.S.) came here legally on a visa and have overstayed their visa."
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield