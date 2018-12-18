First, I want to thank Karen E. Wass for her well written and very insightful letter to the Californian (“Patriotism and loyalty to America,” Dec. 11). I agree wholeheartedly. I hope there are many others in Kern County who do also. It is a great read.
I have some additional thoughts:
* Our president and many other citizens want to build a wall. This wall will help protect American citizens physically, monetarily, spiritually and so forth.
* Some who are against a wall argue that it is too expensive. Really? What is the cost of NOT building a wall? Consider the additional cost of education, health care, policing — to name a few.
* Others argue that a wall is “immoral.” Hmm! This is a statement I heard from someone who has no problem with aborting babies.
* Some say they are for “border security” but not a wall. Is it even possible to have one without the other?
* NOT having a wall has not worked. We have an ever growing problem called illegal immigration.
* God has a wall. This wall is around the Kingdom of Heaven. It has only one “port of entry” — Jesus. Maybe we should follow His example.
Karen Lawson, Bakersfield