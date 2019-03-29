I’m really sad and angry. The wall has gone up on the south side of 24th Street. Our once lovely area is forever gone. There was always a divide of sorts between the north side (Westchester), and the south side of 24th Street, but we could always get across, we were connected, the view was not obscured and it was just a part of our world.
I have lived in Westchester all my life. I have loved living here with all the memories of childhood, friends, growing up and having a child of my own growing up here too. I know nothing lasts forever, and I’m all for progress where and when it needs to happen. But I will always believe there was a better alternative for our area and city. This is just so wrong.
Maybe I’m just a sentimental old fool, but my heart is having a hard time accepting the loss of our once lovely little part of the best part of Bakersfield.
Sally Newman, Bakersfield