The subject of President Donald Trump’s wall has stifled conversation between our two political parties and caused him to partially shut down the federal government. Trump, the “Great Negotiator,” is refusing to discuss any legislation, bipartisan or not, to re-open the government unless it includes billions of dollars for his southern border wall. It has become apparent that he’s given up on the idea of Mexico paying for it. Instead, he has stated, “No wall. No deal.” This is not negotiation; it is instigation — instigating useless conflict in our country and depriving hundreds of thousands of people the paycheck they need.
He has also stated he will look “weak” if there is no money allotted for his boondoggle. Look weak to whom? His diehard acolytes and/or Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy? The vast majority of the citizens do not want a wall. Millions more voted against Trump than for him. These people also want improved border security but without this mega-expensive, antiquated type of barrier.
Most drugs come into our country through authorized ports of entry. Most of the illegal aliens here are people who have overstayed and ignored their visas. Rather than build a useless, unsightly, ineffective wall, let's spend that money on tightening up the border portals, hiring more border patrol officers and providing them with technologically advanced equipment and methods of detection plus, at the same time, put some teeth in our existing immigration laws.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield