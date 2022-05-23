Kudos to The Californian and reporter Ralph Vartabedian for the excellent article on our so-called high speed rail project.
It was fair to both sides, pro and con, and presented opinions in a nonbiased way. Good job.
Former Gov. Pat Brown left a meaningful legacy in California with the Central Valley Water Project. His son, former Gov. Jerry Brown, initiated the rail project hoping to leave a legacy in his name. I voted for this project after seeing real high speed rail work in other parts of the world.
Now, I’m afraid, the only legacy to be left will be the unfinished steel and concrete viaducts left standing in mute testimony to the folly of this enormous money drain. Billions more for who knows what? They still want to tunnel through the Tehachapi's and the criss-crossed earthquake faults to get to LA. completion date? Sometime before 2050.
We could use this money on some useful infrastructure.
Only those in government finances don't know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.
—Steve Bass, Bakersfield