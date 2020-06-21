Abraham Lincoln once said, “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.” These days we are bombarded with “facts” from all sides of the political spectrum, but these “facts” are often slanted or sifted to favor the sponsoring organization. There is one organization whose sole purpose is to collect and make available, free to us all, “real facts.”
VOTE SMART is one of the few places you can get free, truly nonpartisan, factual information about the workings of our government (national down to local level), people who are holding office or are running for office, how they stand on specific issues, where their support money comes from, how they have voted on specific bills, how they are ranked by various special interest groups, what they have said in speeches or written about political topics and much more.
VOTE SMART is truly nonpartisan. It never takes a stand on any issue. Its job is to gather factual information and make it available to the public without cost. Of course, it loves getting donations, but it takes no donations from special interests. Its website is designed to make the facts available and easily searchable, often in rather fun, clever ways.
Go to the website, justfacts.votesmart.org, on a discovery trip.
VOTE SMART is a positive trustworthy resource in a time that is crying out for educated, informed voters.