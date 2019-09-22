We’ve reached another tipping point in Kern County around the issue of homelessness. This crisis opens avenues of opportunity to do things differently in order to achieve a better outcome. Let’s not squander this opportunity.
Over the past 15 years of studying this issue, I have come to the following conclusions:
1. Any new plans to solve the problem of homelessness will require the active participation of the homeless in the planning, development and implementation stages. Those who fear loss of control of power and money got us in the situation we are in now and will continue to ask us to give them more money to throw away on pseudo solutions.
2. Building another homeless shelter will not solve the problem unless it is part of a much larger plan to build long-term housing. Cities such as Portland (see Agape Village) provide a blueprint for a planned community of tiny houses.
3. One-Stop Resource Centers where access to homeless services is readily available will ease the burden on both those who are without homes and the larger community.
4. Jailing the homeless is just another discriminatory practice that shifts the problem from one ineffective system to another. It’s also a backdoor way to try to generate more money.
As John Steinbeck wrote in “The Grapes of Wrath,” if you need help, go to the poor people. The homeless are an untapped resource in our community to solve this problem. Let’s use it to everyone’s advantage.
Joan Behrick, Bakersfield