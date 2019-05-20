I would like to commend Mr. Lujan for appearing on the news and at the Lakeside School board meeting to state his case regarding the bullying of his daughter and planting the seed of encouragement for other parents to come forward to protect their own children. I hope the exposure of bias toward the bullied and the reactive complacency that ripples through the Lakeside Union School District and its administration will somehow, someway, propel them to aggressively seek change. One can only hope, and we have been hoping for quite some time now.
Raymond Kearney, Bakersfield