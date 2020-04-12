Many presidents have faced many challenges and crises over the years, including never to be forgotten Sept. 11, 2001. But no president has faced what our president is facing now. It is uncharted territory.
So let’s do what a recent writer suggested: forget about race, color, gender and particularly politics (“Letter to the Editor: We will get through this,” March 24). We are all Americans. Let’s stop the blaming, criticizing and finger pointing. This is a time for solidarity. We need to stand together.
We are the United States of America; let’s start acting like it.
Sharon Garner, Bakersfield