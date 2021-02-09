Gregory Gordon in his recent Community Voices column wonders how we can ever achieve unity (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Is unity the answer?” Feb. 4). The answer is we won’t with a two-party political system. But we can return to the normalcy we saw decades ago. When people had respect for the thoughtful opinions of others. Let’s put a few suggestions out there.
Stop labeling all Democrats as socialists. As far as smearing conservatives as racists, I know that the majority of Republicans are not racists. But I also know that you are judged by the people you hang around with. Many have welcomed racists into the GOP.
Stop saying things that are not true. People have been impeached by the federal government after leaving office. Otherwise, what would stop wrongdoers from merely resigning their office and running again?
Stop lying about this election. It is unfortunate that right-wing zealots still believe that former President Donald Trump won the election. But that is because so many Republican leaders have fed the lie to their supporters for the last two months. Almost universally the judges, many appointed by Trump, have tossed the legal cases out of court. Governors and secretaries of state, many of them Republicans, have certified the vote totals in various states. Many admitted they had voted for Trump. You can count the important Republicans on one hand that have told the truth about this election.
Recently, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has resurrected an idea — “tell the people the truth.” That could possibly start us toward a bit of unity.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield