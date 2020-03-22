The city of Bakersfield and Kern County at large are in the unique position of demonstrating how an extreme preemptive response can be effective. We have our first positive test of a non-resident, so the virus is in the community already. A three-week shelter-in-place order would allow for contact tracking of that case, time for any additional infections to manifest without further spread and more contact tracking of any additional cases.
I know the economics of this is hard — I’m facing layoff along with everyone else, but we would face the same hard choice if cases begin to rise. I think all of us here would rather face the hard choice now if there is the possibility of a better outcome, and all models I’ve seen show that.
Jody Swan, Bakersfield