I read with great interest an article in the May 16 issue of The Californian, regarding the upcoming election for auditor-controller. One candidate, Aimee Espinoza, currently works in the auditor-controller's office, and another candidate, Mark McKenzie, had to sue to have his name placed on the ballot?
Current Auditor Mary Bedard "claims he did not possess an accounting degree or its equivalent" and the judge ruled, "the candidate posses a bachelor's in accounting ... " and as a result, this name was placed on the ballot.
Apparently, McKenzie "lead a group of observers during the recall and witnessed 'poor leadership, management and not necessarily ... evidence of fraud, but certainly a lot of opportunity for fraud' while watching poll watchers."
Personally, I'm tired of politics — it's not what you know, its who you know — and I seriously hope we get leadership we are so in need of.
Espinoza may be very well-qualified for the office, but something about this article makes me uncomfortable and I hope it does you, too!
—Jean ONeill, Bakersfield