I commend Kern County CAO Ryan Alsop in his demand that Gov. Newsom simplify and further refine the vague, inaccurate moving target he is using to evaluate California counties' COVID-19 status ("Kern County CAO demands change after state inflates local COVID-19 rate," Sept. 10).
Let's take a good look at the calculation the governor is using to determine the positivity rate: percentage of positive test results divided by number of tests given. So let's further think through who travels to a COVID-19 testing site to get tested: people who don't feel well and probably have some type of respiratory symptom. With that in mind, here's how this positivity rate is actually defined: people with COVID-19 divided by people with some type of illness/symptom. This faulty calculation in no way takes into account the hundreds of thousands of asymptomatic Kern County residents.
As I drive by yet another empty parking lot turned into a COVID-19 testing site, I have to assume many of us who are feeling well have no need to take a test. Perhaps I have the answer based on Newsom's criteria: to get a more accurate measure of our county's positivity rate, let's all go take a free government COVID-19 test. Flood the test sites with negative results from healthy residents. Only then will this calculation (defined as: positive COVID-19 test results/all test results) start to make factual sense, and maybe then we can start seeing progress in getting our local businesses back open and our people back to work. See you at the testing.
Linda Griess, Bakersfield