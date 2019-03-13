To my fellow millennial conservatives out there, I am sure most of you have learned or have heard about this new wave of Democratic socialism that is bombarding our news feeds and air ways. This ideology is toxic. We must stand up and fight. The United States of American is going through a time were the axis of capitalism is about to be tipped over on its head. The pursuit of happiness will no longer be depended on the efforts of the individual but divided up and distributed to every person who desires a better life or not. We will become the biggest welfare state this world has ever known. There will be no reason to purse dreams and make a life just so the government can take over half of your wage to fund the “Free College, Free Healthcare, and Free Living Wage.”
Lance Elliot, Bakersfield