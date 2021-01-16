I have heard so many times in the last four years that “Trump is the only one who has done what he promised.” He seated three Supreme Court justices, built on a decent economy, had a large tax cut, increased military spending and helped with peace in the Middle East.
Now, with only a few more days as president, Trump has finally got his crowning achievement. He has his will and it will forever have his name on it. He did have to relocate and redesign it — it is now a six- to eight-foot chain-link fence and it only encircles the seat of democracy — the United States Capitol.
Budgetwise, this type of wall saves a huge amount of money. But the cost the American citizens now have to pay is incalculable; we will be paying for years. Our security and freedom have been questioned. The world no longer looks up to us but at us.
America is a strong, wonderful country that in dark days has always put our differences aside and worked together. We can rebuild, regain self-respect and be the world leader we have always been, but it will take work.
Beverly Copeland, Bakersfield