June 6 was Thanksgiving Day for me. First of all because my paratrooper husband was among those young men who jumped into Normandy on D-Day. Thankfully he survived, so many did not
Second, my thanks to The Californian for printing President Roosevelt’s heartfelt prayer at that time in history ("Prayer for nation at war resonates today," June 6). It should be remembered always.
Third, I want to thank Jacquie Sullivan and other members of the council for voting in favor of the “In God We Trust” decals.
We are a great nation because we know from where our blessings come. Let’s never forget that they have come to us at a great price. May God continue to lead and bless this great nation.
Rita Loken, Bakersfield