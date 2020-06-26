As of June 23, there are 9 million cases worldwide of COVID-19 in a world of 7.5 billion people. If you want to call that a pandemic, fine, but leave me out of the next lockdown. Destroying the economy just to get back at President Trump, and destroying lives, businesses and schoolchildren through joblessness, isolation, poverty and chaos does not qualify as good government or “expert” medical advice. I wear a mask because my survival instinct tells me to, but come on, you can’t even decide whether masks work or not.
If you aren’t going to control the Black Lives Matter movement or Antifa, then you are creating a whole new set of lawbreakers: those of us who have always obeyed the law but no longer will.
Mike Ladd, Bakersfield