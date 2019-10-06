I went to jury duty last week and was saddened by the live video feed of people attempting to cross the street when a train was stopped on the track, blocking the road. You could observe people climbing over and under the train while stopped in the road. It is incredibly dangerous! This problem has gone on for years, and a new solution is a shuttle for jury members to get to the courthouse. While I appreciate the shuttle and the kind driver, who gave up his break when told we would be released at 3 p.m., I think a more permanent solution should be found. How about another pedestrian walkway over the tracks? The current situation is deadly. I can't think of a better way to spend the additional tax money collected in Bakersfield.
Kathy Harlan, Bakersfield