I see Mitt Romney is in rare form again trying to be the big mouth in the Republican Party. A bad choice. He couldn't even debate Obama on TV in his bid for president. He is all mouth with lies he can't verify, so he is attacking the president to look good to the American people.
If he does not want to be in the Republican Party, I suggest he join the Democratic Party. I would love to see him join the DNC. He is a disgrace to the Republican Party and his big mouth proves he has to go. Good riddance, Mitt Romney.
Shirley Zwahlen, Kernville