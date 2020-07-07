In a recent Community Voices, the author makes four suggestions for attaining a “new normal” following coronavirus and police protests: reduce government regulations and personal intrusions to curtail the coronavirus; address race-related police violence through tweaks in training; create a data dashboard to track police behavior; and emphasize God-centered national values ("COMMUNITY VOICES: What will our ‘new normal’ look like?" July 3).
A few weeks ago, the author commended the president on his leadership during the pandemic. As of this writing, the U.S. has suffered 129,000 deaths, about a quarter of all coronavirus deaths worldwide. While other nations dramatically trend downward, the U.S. added a record 56,000 new cases recently with only two states trending downward. This follows the premature reopening of states and relaxing of public health mandates. Data dashboards suggest uncoordinated planning and voluntary compliance are not working.
Minor tweaks to police training and dashboards that provide solace to the comfortable while postponing justice are not helpful. Data are available today if we are open to seriously addressing racism.
I’ve attended church all my life. I have prayed for love and peace. But faith without action is moral laziness. “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice” — but only if good people reach out and pull. Perhaps God is answering the prayers of people like me by providing time to read during sheltering and sending books like “White Fragility” and “Me and White Supremacy” that teach us how to better love our neighbors.
A new normal that looks like the old normal just won’t do.
Steve Bacon, Bakersfield