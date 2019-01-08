I would like to comment on the article written by H. Steven Cronquist ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A divide we haven't seen in more than 150 years," Jan. 6). He states we haven't seen a political divide in America like today, in a 150 years. I believe he is wrong.
President Donald Trump's base represents a small minority in America, and they are mostly made up of rich Republicans and white Americans from the Midwest. Trump's political base is a dying breed, like a cowboy riding off to the sunset. People of color and non-Christian religions are becoming the majority in America, and the new Congress is a representation of this new majority in American politics. This new majority is more liberal and looking to bring back government programs that will protect the populace from greed, corruption and racism that exist in our society.
This new majority will bring America back to greatness, bring basic benefits back to the American workers and bring back the American dream.
Trump's base is loud and boisterous; it just does not have the numbers to continue to control American politics in Washington.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield