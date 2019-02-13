Regarding Juan Rodriguez's Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: This beacon of hope should not be turning its back on the world," Dec. 28), he failed to elaborate on the fact that, according to the "astute demagoguery" of something called federal law, asylum is limited to those individuals who are being actively persecuted for belonging to either an ethnic and/or religious minority (e.g. the Rohingya of Burma). "Asylum" does not pertain or apply to the possibility that government officials in my country of origin take bribes, the police are corrupt or that I am currently unemployed.
When Mr. Rodriguez uses the term "persecution" in reference to the so-called "caravans," "persecution," for him becomes persecution "by circumstances," serving as a rhetorical springboard for his introduction of "luck" into this issue: "To them, the case to be made is based on pure luck."
It therefore follows that, for Mr. Rodriguez, literally everyone in the world who is currently not an American citizen is "unlucky" and deserving of admittance into this country.
He then declares that those of us who are not willing to countenance the admission of what has been estimated to be as high as 162 million people worldwide, in the first wave, who are desirous of "changing their luck" are "unpatriotic" and unbecoming to our "great democratic experiment."
For all practical purposes, what Mr. Rodriguez apparently desires is for the U.S. to become the equivalent of a giant global "campsite." As such, it will no longer be a "sovereign nation" but a sacrificial engine for an entirely new geopolitical "experiment:" "Global Social Justice," in which my impoverishment and lack of opportunity, my "circumstances," demand redress through a "rebalancing" of the global economic scales, starting with "redistributing" everything in what used to be the "United States." All that is required is your own voluntary civic and economic self-immolation.
James McFarland, McFarland