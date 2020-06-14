Now that Noriega Hotel is no more, who is going to use the property? I would like to see it converted into a home for the blind and other disabilities.
The restaurant and bar can be used for cooking classes, and the dining room area can be used for dancing. If there are additional rooms, they can be used as apartment-like settings, where people can learn independent living skills. If there is a patio, they can use it for barbecues, have meetings outside and hold fundraisers to keep the place open. It should be called the Noriega Center for Living Skills.
The question is who is going to run the place? Would the owners donate the property, as in the case of the Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired on Baker and Monterey streets? We had such good times there, but this place can have a lot of room.
Who is willing to give the property to the blind community? It could be rented out for weddings, as long as the people keep the place clean. Due to coronavirus, this place would be needing a good cleaning and would follow social distancing.
Is there anyone interested in such a center for independent living? We need something like that in Bakersfield. We, as a blind community and other disabilities, would like to see a home for people to go to. Why go to Los Angeles or San Francisco for computer classes, braille, independent living skills? We can do it! Si se puede!
Walter Chavira, Bakersfield