If we changed one simple thing we could stop this senseless killing. When the shooting starts, we are running the wrong direction. We turn away, hoping to get away and get shot in the back. The shooter is going to find a group of people before he starts shooting.
When the first shot is fired, we need to run to the shooter as a mob and take their gun away. How many shots would they get off? Two, maybe three? We just had two shootings with 20 and nine dead and many more injured.
And a possible side effect? What would the next person contemplating mass murder think if they saw failure in the shooting and the shooter get beat up?
Running to the shooter instead of running away would change everything. Please, Mr. President, let's change the direction we run when the shooting starts.
Keith Stephens, Bakersfield