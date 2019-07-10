I haven't managed to get used to how much people talk these days. Apparently, the creation of cell phones answered a very deep need that no one on the planet realized was there.
As far as I can tell, the amount of speech expands to the level of the available bandwidth. My bandwidth is effectively zero, as I neither need nor want a smart/stupid phone. I am perfectly happy talking to myself, most of the time. In these days, that is considered odd, and perhaps dangerous. As an old man, I can get away with it. Please don't try this if you are younger.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield