Kudos to Patsy Ouellette for her brilliant and educational Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Slavery by another name in California," Aug. 30). She very eloquently outlines the history of racism against Black people in America, beginning 400 years ago with slavery, then lynchings, then convict leasing, then Jim Crow segregation, then discrimination in housing, education and employment, and bringing us to the present day of over-incarceration and police brutality.
This nation was not only founded on racism, including the mass genocide committed against the Native Americans, but still persists in cruel and grotesque ways, as is evident in the numerous cases of police shootings of unarmed Black people, usually initiated over stops for the most frivolous of offenses.
Racial disparities in the criminal justice system are especially stark, with data showing that five times as many Blacks are incarcerated as whites, for committing the same drug offenses. This inequity has been dubbed the "new Jim Crow," but in reality, is much more akin to convict leasing or slavery. Besides being grossly racist, this form of institutional racism also destroys Black families, disenfranchises large populations and is insidiously used by the states to provide an ample source of slave labor.
The battle cry over "individual liberties and freedom" that is so often used by a certain sector of our countrymen should be replaced by the much more important values of "racial equality and justice." Black Lives Matter is an important movement that is striving for just that, in the hope of making our nation a "more perfect union."
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield