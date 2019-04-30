I’m so angry about what prisoner Jaime Osuna is accused of ("Bakersfield killer Osuna accused of beheading, torturing cellmate," April 26). He has already been convicted of two murders with two life sentences. His picture shows a man of no remorse as I remember when he was convicted of murdering Yvette Pena only two years ago. It seems obvious that he doesn’t care about what he does. This is why we should have capital punishment in California. Maybe he might think again before he kills. Should he get special treatment, like his own private cell? So that he won’t kill again. We tax payers are going to be paying for this for his entire life.
Annette Russ, Bakersfield