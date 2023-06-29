Regarding “Open mic for musicians: Artists sound off about growth and challenges in the local scene” (Bakersfield Life, July 2023): This article made me think back before the pandemic when I was walking around downtown on a Sunday night. I noticed no live bands or any kind of entertainment. I got these quotes from the article:
- “I feel if we had more places to host shows and events, a lot more opportunities would unfold.”
- “Some places don’t seem to be realistic on pay.”
- “The challenge is, and has always been, creating an environment where artists are valued and supported by the community at large.”
- “I still feel the biggest challenge is just getting people out.”
- “Many venues pay but pay very little.”
- “Certainly it's not even close to enough to make a living.”